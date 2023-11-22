Title Transition 5

Elevate your edits with a clean, minimal title transition that doubles as a polished motion title. This transparent stinger features smooth kinetic typography and sliding panels for a seamless, professional wipe between scenes. Customize headline, subtext, and colors to match your brand. The bold, flat-design look ensures outstanding readability, while the effortless motion keeps your pacing smooth and modern. Ideal for creators, editors, and brands seeking a sleek, vibrant, and versatile title overlay that blends perfectly into any project.