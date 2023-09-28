Minimal Portraits 1

Give your videos a refined identity with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a circular avatar frame and elegant typography, ideal for names, titles, locations, and short descriptors. Smooth, fluid animation keeps the focus on your subject while enhancing production value. Perfect for interviews, podcasts, YouTube content, corporate pieces, or live streams. Easily customize the portrait, fonts, and colors to match your brand or channel style. Use it as a polished motion title or a modern lower third to introduce speakers and add clarity to your storytelling.