Minimal Portraits 2

Create polished lower thirds in seconds. This minimalist overlay features a circular photo avatar paired with clean, layered titles for name, location and role. The transparent background keeps your footage in focus while delivering clear on-screen identification. Smooth, subtle animation and refined typography make it ideal for interviews, webinars, livestreams, tutorials and corporate videos. Customize the portrait, edit the text, adjust fonts and colors, and export fast. A professional, elegant choice when you need a modern nameplate that never distracts from the story.