Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Minimal Portraits 2 - Black - Poster image

Minimal Portraits 2

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Avatar frame
Elegant
Neutral
526exports
rating
Create polished lower thirds in seconds. This minimalist overlay features a circular photo avatar paired with clean, layered titles for name, location and role. The transparent background keeps your footage in focus while delivering clear on-screen identification. Smooth, subtle animation and refined typography make it ideal for interviews, webinars, livestreams, tutorials and corporate videos. Customize the portrait, edit the text, adjust fonts and colors, and export fast. A professional, elegant choice when you need a modern nameplate that never distracts from the story.
welcot.designe profile image
welcot.designe
Edit
Pack (9)
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of welcot.designe
Minimal Portraits 1
By welcot.designe
Edit
00:06
Minimal Portraits 1 Original theme video
Minimal Portraits 2
By welcot.designe
Edit
00:06
Minimal Portraits 2 Black theme video
Minimal Portraits 3
By welcot.designe
Edit
00:07
Minimal Portraits 3 Black theme video
Minimal Portraits 4
By welcot.designe
Edit
00:07
Minimal Portraits 4 Black theme video
Minimal Portraits 5
By welcot.designe
Edit
00:06
Minimal Portraits 5 Black theme video
Minimal Portraits 6
By welcot.designe
Edit
00:07
Minimal Portraits 6 Black theme video
Minimal Portraits 7
By welcot.designe
Edit
00:07
Minimal Portraits 7 Black theme video
Minimal Portraits 8
By welcot.designe
Edit
00:07
Minimal Portraits 8 Original theme video
Minimal Portraits 9
By welcot.designe
Edit
00:08
Minimal Portraits 9 Black theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us