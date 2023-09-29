Minimal Portraits 4

Present names and titles with a polished, minimal lower third that includes a photo avatar. This transparent overlay pairs a circular portrait with a clean text stack and a refined curved accent. Smooth typewriter text and subtle write-on motion make it ideal for interviews, podcasts, webinars, streams, and corporate videos. Easily replace the image, edit multiple text lines, and adjust fonts and colors to match your brand. The uncluttered, elegant design keeps focus on the speaker while staying versatile for any content style.