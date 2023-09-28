Minimal Portraits 3

Showcase names and roles with a refined, minimalist lower third featuring a clean square photo frame and elegant typography. This transparent overlay is perfect for interviews, vlogs, livestreams, and professional branding. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your identity while maintaining a polished, modern look that works on any footage. Smooth typewriter builds and subtle reveals keep attention on the message without distraction. A versatile, studio‑ready title graphic for creators, brands, and broadcasters seeking clarity and style.