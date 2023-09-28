Minimal Portraits 9

Give names and roles a polished presence with this minimal photo lower third. A circular avatar frame pairs elegantly with crisp typography and a subtle line accent. The transparent overlay slots seamlessly over any footage, perfect for interviews, vlogs, webinars, news-style segments and live streams. Easily customize the portrait, name, title and colors, and choose your fonts to match your brand. Smooth, unobtrusive motion keeps the focus on the speaker while adding professional refinement to your video.