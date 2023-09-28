Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Portraits 9 - Black - Poster image

Minimal Portraits 9

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Avatar frame
Elegant
Kinetic typography
1.1Kexports
rating
Give names and roles a polished presence with this minimal photo lower third. A circular avatar frame pairs elegantly with crisp typography and a subtle line accent. The transparent overlay slots seamlessly over any footage, perfect for interviews, vlogs, webinars, news-style segments and live streams. Easily customize the portrait, name, title and colors, and choose your fonts to match your brand. Smooth, unobtrusive motion keeps the focus on the speaker while adding professional refinement to your video.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us