Minimal Portraits 6
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Create a sleek, professional lower third that showcases a portrait, name and role with clean, minimal motion. This transparent overlay is perfect for interviews, webinars, streams, and corporate videos, ensuring your on-screen IDs remain readable and stylish. Customize the photo, primary and secondary text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The subtle slide-ins and letter-by-letter reveal keep attention focused without distracting from your footage. Use it as a versatile motion title or classic nameplate to introduce speakers, guests, or team members with elegance.
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