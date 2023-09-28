Minimal Portraits 6

Create a sleek, professional lower third that showcases a portrait, name and role with clean, minimal motion. This transparent overlay is perfect for interviews, webinars, streams, and corporate videos, ensuring your on-screen IDs remain readable and stylish. Customize the photo, primary and secondary text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The subtle slide-ins and letter-by-letter reveal keep attention focused without distracting from your footage. Use it as a versatile motion title or classic nameplate to introduce speakers, guests, or team members with elegance.