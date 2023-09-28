Minimal Portraits 7

Present names and roles with a clean, elegant lower third. This minimal motion title features a circular portrait frame, crisp typography, and subtle geometric accents that keep attention on your subject. The transparent overlay works seamlessly over any footage, making it ideal for interviews, webinars, YouTube videos, live streams, and corporate content. Easily customize photo, fonts, and colors to match your brand and export in seconds. Smooth letter-by-letter builds and a tasteful sweep highlight your headline without distracting from the story.