Minimal Portraits 5

Create a refined, minimal lower third that features a photo alongside clean titles. This transparent overlay is ideal for interviews, live streams, webinars, documentaries, and corporate videos. A two-column layout pairs a framed portrait with name, location, and role, while subtle slide and fade animations keep focus on the content. With flat design aesthetics and elegant spacing, it blends seamlessly over your footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and present on-screen identities with clarity and style.