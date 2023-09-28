Minimal Portraits 8
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
518exports
Present names and titles with a crisp, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a circular avatar frame, smooth write-on accents, and refined kinetic typography. Customize fonts, colors, and three text fields to fit interviews, webinars, livestreams, and professional videos. The two-column layout keeps identity details clear while the elegant motion adds polish without distraction. Drop it over any footage to introduce speakers, guests, or team members in seconds.
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