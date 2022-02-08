Simple Logo Opener

Make a strong first impression with a clean, minimal logo reveal. This flat design opener centers your brand with bold geometric motion, a crisp radial build, and smooth pop-in text. It’s perfect for intros and outros across YouTube, social media, presentations, promos, and more. Customize your logo, colors, and fonts in seconds for a polished, on-brand look. The centered layout, duotone palette, and playful motion keep your message fresh and memorable while staying versatile for any industry.