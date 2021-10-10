Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Youtube Opener - Original - Poster image

Youtube Opener

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
YouTube
Minimal
Intro
Flat design
495exports
rating
Launch your content with a clean, energetic YouTube opener. This minimal, flat-design template uses bold circular transitions, a clear logo reveal, and typewriter titles to spotlight your channel. Add a short clip up front or switch to green screen for flexible branding. Ideal for intros and outros, it keeps focus on your identity with a crisp duotone palette and geometric shapes that read well on any screen. Customize text, colors, and media to match your style and create a professional channel opener in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us