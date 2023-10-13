Drone Target 1

Give your edits a precision sci‑fi edge with this transparent HUD targeting overlay. Built from clean, geometric lines, scanning bars, and a centered crosshair, it layers seamlessly over any footage to convey high‑tech, futuristic vibes. Ideal for tech promos, sci‑fi scenes, product demos, and game or drone content. Adjust the interface colors to match your brand or scene and drop it into your timeline as a call‑out graphic. Smooth, fluid animation keeps focus on your subject while the reticle and UI accents add clarity, tension, and cinematic polish.