Drone Target 2

Drop this futuristic HUD target over any shot to instantly add a high-tech, sci‑fi vibe. The transparent call-out graphic centers a clean reticle with rotating arcs, rings and UI lines to frame your subject precisely. Perfect for tech videos, sci‑fi scenes, product demos or motion design overlays. Customize the accent colors to match your brand or scene, and pair it with any soundtrack to set the tone. A lightweight, minimal digital look that elevates your edit without getting in the way.