Drone Target 13

Add a sleek sci‑fi touch to your footage with a transparent HUD target overlay. This call‑out graphic features a central reticle, concentric rings, and a sweeping scan line to create a convincing high‑tech interface. Perfect for technology content, sci‑fi scenes, VFX, and gameplay highlights, it layers cleanly over any video. Customize the UI colors to match your brand or project palette and pair it with your own soundtrack. The motion is smooth and restrained, giving your shots a focused, tactical feel without distracting from the action.