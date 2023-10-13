Drone Target 3

Elevate your edits with a sleek, futuristic HUD target overlay. This transparent call-out graphic layers perfectly over any footage, adding animated crosshairs, concentric rings, scanning arcs and crisp geometric ticks for a high-tech sci‑fi feel. The clean, minimal digital style keeps focus where it belongs while conveying precision and control. Easily adjust the colors to match your brand or scene, and drop it into music videos, tech promos, gaming montages, VFX shots, drone and sci‑fi sequences. A versatile, ready-to-use overlay that instantly delivers professional targeting UI polish.