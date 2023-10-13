Drone Target 12

Enhance your footage with a sleek, futuristic HUD target overlay. This transparent call-out graphic features rotating rings, arcs, and precision linework to simulate a high-tech interface. Perfect for sci‑fi sequences, technology videos, product demos, trailers, and gaming edits. The smooth motion, centered composition, and minimal geometric design keep attention on your subject. Easily customize colors to match your brand or scene and drop it over any background for instant cinematic polish. A versatile, ready-to-use overlay that adds depth, detail, and a professional high-tech vibe to your project.