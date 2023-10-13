Drone Target 4

Give your video a sci‑fi edge with a transparent HUD target overlay. This digital, futuristic call-out graphic features a centered crosshair, concentric rings and a sweeping scan element for authentic interface vibes. It’s perfect for tech promos, gameplay edits, sci‑fi films and VFX breakdowns. Drag it over your footage and fine-tune two color controls to match your brand or scene. Smooth, rotational motion and clean geometry keep the look minimal and focused while letting your content shine through. Add quick high-tech polish to any project without complex compositing.