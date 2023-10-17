Drone Target 10

Give your footage a high-tech edge with a transparent HUD crosshair overlay. This futuristic call-out graphic features rotating circular UI elements, scan lines, and a precise center reticle designed for sci‑fi, technology, and cinematic projects. Colors are fully customizable, so you can match any brand or scene. Use it as a subtle interface accent or a bold targeting graphic to elevate promos, trailers, and narrative edits. Smooth motion and a centered circular layout make integration effortless in any timeline. Drop it over your video and transform the mood with clean, digital precision.