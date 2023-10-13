Drone Target 6

Enhance your footage with a futuristic HUD target overlay. This transparent call-out graphic centers a clean, circular reticle surrounded by animated rings, ticks, and geometric UI lines. The minimal, high-tech design pairs well with sci‑fi, gaming, and technology content. Colors are fully customizable so you can match any brand or scene. Smooth, rotation-driven motion keeps attention on your subject without overwhelming the frame. Perfect for labeling points of interest, simulating drones or scanners, and adding instant tech flair to intros, transitions, or live-action shots.