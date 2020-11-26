Glitchy Titles

By MotionBox 21s 26 22 12

Action Glitch Stomp Opener is a fast and dynamic video template with an eye-catching design, modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your media and hit the produce video button. A quick intro to your TV shows, commercials, new products, Facebook and YouTube videos or show off your sports, fashion, travelling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this mind blowing and energetically animated template.