Stomp Beat

Create a high-impact opener that hits on every beat. This stomp-style template combines bold, centered headlines with rapid footage cuts and finishes on a clean logo reveal. Ideal for promos, intros, reels, and quick campaigns, it keeps attention with energetic pacing and crisp typography. Easily customize text, swap in your photos or videos, and match brand colors and fonts in minutes. Designed for maximum punch with minimal fuss, it’s a versatile title sequence and promo tool for brands, creators, and events.