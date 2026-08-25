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More details
Minimal Promo Frame - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Soft Frame

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Minimal
Promo
Story video
Title sequence
Avatar frame
7exports
rating
Create a clean, vertical promo with a modern two‑column layout and a circular image spotlight. Soft pastel circles add depth while smooth slide‑ins present clear, readable headlines in sequence. This minimal, geometric design is perfect for Stories and Reels, brand updates, product highlights, or creator spotlights. Easily customize text, colors, and imagery to match your identity while a global font control keeps typography consistent. With calm pacing and polished transitions, this versatile title sequence delivers high impact without noise—ideal for quick announcements and social promos that look refined and on‑brand.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us