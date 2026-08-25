Soft Frame

Create a clean, vertical promo with a modern two‑column layout and a circular image spotlight. Soft pastel circles add depth while smooth slide‑ins present clear, readable headlines in sequence. This minimal, geometric design is perfect for Stories and Reels, brand updates, product highlights, or creator spotlights. Easily customize text, colors, and imagery to match your identity while a global font control keeps typography consistent. With calm pacing and polished transitions, this versatile title sequence delivers high impact without noise—ideal for quick announcements and social promos that look refined and on‑brand.