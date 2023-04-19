Luminary Dots

Bring your tracks to life with an elegant audio‑reactive visualizer. Glowing dots form a linear spectrum that dances to the beat while soft particles drift across a dark neon backdrop. Add your cover art and titles, customize colors, spectrum thickness and frequency range, and let beat‑synced pulses amplify impact. Perfect for music promos, releases and channels seeking a clean, digital look that spotlights sound. Elevate your listening experience with a refined, minimalist design that feels both futuristic and immersive.