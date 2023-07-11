Photo Stories 10
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
140exports
Showcase your visuals with a clean, minimal story. This vertical template uses bold geometric shapes, a central hexagon badge, and smooth diagonal slides to reveal two photos with headline and caption text. Customize fonts and brand colors quickly to align with your look. Perfect for product teasers, quick promos, announcements, and social stories where clarity and impact matter. The streamlined motion and modern flat design keep attention on your message while delivering a polished, professional finish.