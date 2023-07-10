Photo Stories 13

Create polished vertical promos with a clean, minimal story design. Slide-in panels reveal a vibrant grid of images while a centered title card delivers your key message. The layout is geometric, modern and easy to customize for branding, campaigns or announcements. A subtle call to action guides viewers to engage. Perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok and other 9:16 placements, this template keeps visuals crisp and on‑brand without distractions. Update images, colors and text to launch stylish, high‑impact content in minutes.