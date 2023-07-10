Photo Stories 11

Build a striking vertical story in seconds with clean geometric panels, bold type, and crisp gradient accents. This minimal layout showcases two images at once with a centered headline and a subtle CTA indicator, ideal for quick promos, brand teasers, and announcements. Smooth sliding tiles assemble your visuals with modern flair, while easy text, color, and font controls make customization effortless. Deliver a polished, eye-catching reel or story that feels on-trend and taps into vibrant yet minimal aesthetics.