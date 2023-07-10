Photo Stories 2

Promote your next offer with a clean, minimal story video. This vertical promo builds a sleek photo grid with flat color panels, bold headlines and a clear call-to-action. Slide-in animations and staggered timing keep attention on your products while the refined layout makes your message shine. Easily customize colors, fonts, images and copy to match any brand or campaign—from seasonal drops to limited-time sales. Ideal for Instagram Stories, TikTok and Reels, it delivers modern design without the clutter so your visuals and offer take center stage.