Photo Stories 6
00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
221exports
Build polished vertical promos in seconds. This clean, minimal story template combines bold typography, geometric panels, and smooth slide-ins to spotlight your visuals. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and media to match your brand. The centered layout and clear call-to-action keep attention where it matters, while the vibrant gradients ensure impact on mobile screens. Ideal for quick announcements, brand updates, and vertical ads across platforms.