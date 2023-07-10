Photo Stories 4

Create eye-catching vertical story promos in seconds. This clean, minimal template pairs two media panels with a bold headline, supporting copy and a clear call-to-action. Smooth slide-in motion, subtle fades, and a vibrant gradient banner keep attention on your message. Swap in your images, edit the text fields, and tailor colors to your brand. Perfect for product highlights, collection drops, announcements, or quick social ads where clarity and speed matter. Designed for stories and reels, it delivers a polished look that converts without clutter.