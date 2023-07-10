Photo Stories 3

Showcase your message with a clean, minimal vertical story built for social ads. This template pairs two striking image panels with bold, readable titles, a sleek gradient header and a clear CTA button to drive engagement. Smooth slide-in animations and flat geometric shapes keep the focus on your content. Easily swap photos, edit fonts, update headline, subhead and URL, and tweak brand colors to match your identity. Perfect for promos, product launches, announcements and event teasers across Instagram, TikTok and Reels.