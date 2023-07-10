Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Photo Stories 3 - Original - Poster image

Photo Stories 3

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Promo
Fluid animation
Flat design
184exports
rating
Showcase your message with a clean, minimal vertical story built for social ads. This template pairs two striking image panels with bold, readable titles, a sleek gradient header and a clear CTA button to drive engagement. Smooth slide-in animations and flat geometric shapes keep the focus on your content. Easily swap photos, edit fonts, update headline, subhead and URL, and tweak brand colors to match your identity. Perfect for promos, product launches, announcements and event teasers across Instagram, TikTok and Reels.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us