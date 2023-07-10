Photo Stories 8

Showcase your message with a clean, minimal story card built for vertical platforms. This template pairs bold typography with flat, colorful panels, smooth slide-ins, and a smart split-screen photo layout. Quickly customize text, swap images, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. Perfect for promos, announcements, and quick highlights where clarity and style matter. The streamlined motion and eye-catching word highlights keep viewers focused while staying elegant and modern. Produce on-brand Stories and Reels in minutes with this flexible, design-forward title scene.