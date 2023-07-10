Photo Stories 7

Create a clean, high-impact vertical promo in seconds. This minimal, flat-design story features bold typography, circular reveals, and a centered CTA button that drives action. Swap in your photos, update headlines, and refine colors and fonts to match your brand. The geometric, duotone look keeps your message crisp and modern, while smooth radial animations guide attention to the content that matters. Ideal for social stories, reels, and quick ads that need to look polished on the go.