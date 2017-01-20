Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Industrial It Up - Original - Poster image

Industrial It Up

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Industrial
Embers
Intro
Grunge
2.7Kexports
rating
Drop your brand name into this industrial title and watch it emerge from a rugged, metal world. Forged‑metal typography glints against a textured backdrop as ember particles drift through atmospheric haze. Simple controls let you toggle haze and sparks, tune colors, and refine the finish in moments. Ideal for channel openers, product stingers, and outro screens, this cinematic motion title delivers weight and permanence without fuss. Use it to brand content across platforms when you need a tough, grungy aesthetic with impact.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us