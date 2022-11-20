The Wedding Title 1

Elevate your wedding film with a refined motion title. This elegant, transparent overlay features romantic ornamental flourishes and a subtle heart accent, perfect for showcasing names and a special date. Customize fonts and colors to match your style, then place it over any footage for a sophisticated introduction or chapter card. Smooth write‑on reveals and gentle fades create a timeless, cinematic feel. Ideal for wedding intros, reels, and highlight videos, this clean, minimalist design keeps attention on your story while adding a graceful finishing touch.