The Wedding Title 2

Add a touch of elegance to your wedding videos with a refined motion title designed to overlay seamlessly. This transparent, minimal composition features romantic flourish ornaments and clean typography to highlight names and date. Gentle write-on animation and smooth fades keep the focus on your story while elevating production value. Perfect for intros, chapter titles, or highlight reels, it’s easy to customize fonts and colors to match your style. Deliver a polished, timeless look for ceremonies, receptions, or anniversary films in just a few clicks.