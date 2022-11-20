The Wedding Title 6

Add a touch of elegance to your wedding videos with a refined, transparent motion title. Delicate filigree flourishes draw on to form an oval frame around your names and date, while smooth, romantic motion sets the tone. Customize the headline, date, fonts, and colors to perfectly match your wedding aesthetic. Use it as an opening card, overlay it on your footage, or close your film with a beautiful final title. Minimal, tasteful, and easy to tailor—this versatile overlay makes your love story shine.