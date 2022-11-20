The Wedding Title 3

Celebrate your story with a refined wedding title overlay. This elegant, minimal design features graceful line-art flourishes and a centered frame that spotlights names and date. The transparent background makes it effortless to place over footage or solid color backdrops, ideal for intros and closing titles. Personalize fonts and colors to match your wedding palette and adjust text for names and details. Smooth outline reveals and gentle fades create a romantic mood that suits any highlight film, teaser, or slideshow.