The Wedding Title 9

Create a timeless wedding intro with this elegant motion title. Delicate flourish ornaments and a subtle heart motif frame your names and date in a centered, symmetrical layout. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay on any footage, while customizable fonts and colors let you match your wedding style. Smooth write-on animation and gentle fades deliver a romantic, minimal look that works beautifully for ceremony openings, highlight reels, and closing titles. Make your love story stand out with a clean, polished design crafted for weddings.