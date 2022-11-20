Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
The Wedding Title 9 - Original - Poster image

The Wedding Title 9

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Wedding
Elegant
Flourish ornament
Write-on animation
177exports
rating
Create a timeless wedding intro with this elegant motion title. Delicate flourish ornaments and a subtle heart motif frame your names and date in a centered, symmetrical layout. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay on any footage, while customizable fonts and colors let you match your wedding style. Smooth write-on animation and gentle fades deliver a romantic, minimal look that works beautifully for ceremony openings, highlight reels, and closing titles. Make your love story stand out with a clean, polished design crafted for weddings.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us