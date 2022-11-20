The Wedding Title 8
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
289exports
Craft a refined wedding title overlay with graceful flourishes and romantic motion. This transparent motion title centers your names and details in an elegant ornamental frame, perfect for opening or closing your film. Personalize fonts and colors to match any theme, and enjoy soft, tasteful reveals that complement vows, highlight reels, or full wedding videos. With its clean, minimal composition and timeless styling, this template adds a polished finishing touch while keeping the focus on your story.
Pack (9)
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of minnapicture