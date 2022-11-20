The Wedding Title 5

Create a timeless opener for your wedding film with this elegant motion title overlay. A refined circular crest and delicate filigree flourishes frame your names and date, all on a transparent background that layers beautifully over footage. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your theme. Minimal, tasteful, and made for romance, it’s perfect for ceremony intros, highlight reels, and save‑the‑date edits. Add a premium touch to any wedding project in minutes.