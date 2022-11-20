The Wedding Title 4

Add a refined touch to your wedding film with an elegant motion title. This transparent overlay features a delicate circular filigree frame, a romantic heart accent, and smooth, graceful reveals. Customize names, date, fonts, and colors to match your style. Perfect as a main title, chapter card, intro, or outro for wedding highlights, save-the-dates, and ceremony videos. Minimal, line-art styling keeps the focus on your message while conveying timeless sophistication. Easy to personalize and ready to elevate any wedding story.