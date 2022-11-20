Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Wedding Title 7 - Original - Poster image

The Wedding Title 7

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Elegant
Wedding
Flourish ornament
Ribbon
311exports
rating
Elevate your wedding edits with a refined, transparent motion title. This elegant design features ornamental flourishes, a ribbon-style banner, and smooth outline reveals to frame your names and date with timeless charm. Built as a centered motion title overlay, it drops seamlessly onto footage and maintains a minimalist, tasteful aesthetic. Customize fonts and colors to match your palette and create cohesive intro cards, chapter titles, or highlight screens for ceremony and reception moments. Perfect for romantic films, trailers, and reels where subtle sophistication and clear readability matter.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us