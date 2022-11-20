The Wedding Title 7

Elevate your wedding edits with a refined, transparent motion title. This elegant design features ornamental flourishes, a ribbon-style banner, and smooth outline reveals to frame your names and date with timeless charm. Built as a centered motion title overlay, it drops seamlessly onto footage and maintains a minimalist, tasteful aesthetic. Customize fonts and colors to match your palette and create cohesive intro cards, chapter titles, or highlight screens for ceremony and reception moments. Perfect for romantic films, trailers, and reels where subtle sophistication and clear readability matter.