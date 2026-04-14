Gradient Glide 1

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with this clean gradient lower third. Designed for clarity and brand consistency, it features a bold primary name line, a subtler secondary role line, and a dedicated logo area—all on a transparent background for seamless overlay. Customize fonts, colors, and timing to match your corporate identity, live streams, webinars, interviews, or presentations. Smooth slide-in animation and balanced spacing ensure excellent readability without distracting from your footage. Perfect for teams and creators who need a modern, minimal, and reliable title bar that works across platforms and content styles.