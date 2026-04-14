Gradient Glide 5

Add a polished, modern ID to your videos with this clean, gradient lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold headline, a supportive subline, and a dedicated logo area for clear brand recognition. The flat, minimal design keeps focus on your message while the vibrant gradient delivers eye-catching contrast. Fine‑tune colors and fonts with intuitive controls for fast, on‑brand results. Perfect for interviews, tutorials, presentations, livestreams, news segments, and social content where clarity and professionalism matter.