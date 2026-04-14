Gradient Glide 5
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
6exports
Add a polished, modern ID to your videos with this clean, gradient lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold headline, a supportive subline, and a dedicated logo area for clear brand recognition. The flat, minimal design keeps focus on your message while the vibrant gradient delivers eye-catching contrast. Fine‑tune colors and fonts with intuitive controls for fast, on‑brand results. Perfect for interviews, tutorials, presentations, livestreams, news segments, and social content where clarity and professionalism matter.
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