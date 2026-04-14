Gradient Glide 2

Give your videos a polished, modern touch with this clean gradient lower third. The transparent overlay features bold, easy-to-read typography on a rounded banner, plus space for a secondary line and an optional logo. Customize fonts, colors and text to match your brand in seconds. Ideal for interviews, webinars, news segments, social content and professional presentations. Smooth slide-in animation keeps attention on your message without distracting from your footage. Fast to edit, broadcast-ready, and designed to look great across platforms.