Gradient Glide 6

Give your videos a sleek, on-brand touch with this modern gradient lower third. Designed as a transparent overlay, it features bold, minimal typography with a crisp banner that cleanly introduces names, titles, or topics. The smooth slide-in build and subtle accents add polish without distracting from your content. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or project. Ideal for interviews, webinars, livestreams, corporate videos, and YouTube content—anywhere a professional motion title is needed.