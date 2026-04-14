Gradient Glide 7
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
6exports
Showcase names, handles, or key info with a sleek, transparent lower third. This minimal gradient banner features a left logo frame and two editable text lines for a headline and supporting detail. Smooth slide-in motion keeps attention without distracting from your footage. Easily customize colors and fonts to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, webinars, tutorials, live streams, and social content. Drop it over any background for instant polish and professional clarity.
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