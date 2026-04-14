Gradient Glide 8

Give your videos a professional touch with a clean, gradient lower third. This transparent overlay is built for names, titles, and quick IDs. Enjoy smooth slide-in animation, bold yet minimal typography, and a versatile banner that pairs with any footage. Perfect for interviews, webinars, livestreams, news, and corporate videos. Easily customize two text lines and colors to match your brand. Designed for clarity, legibility, and speed, it keeps attention on your message without visual clutter. Drop it over your content and polish every production with consistent, modern titling.