Gradient Glide 4

Give your videos a polished identity with this sleek gradient lower third. The transparent overlay features a clean banner with a prominent headline, optional subtitle, and space for your logo. Its minimal, flat-design aesthetic and smooth slide-in/out animation make it ideal for interviews, presentations, tutorials, livestreams, and branded content. Easily adjust fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage. The vibrant gradient ensures excellent readability while keeping the look modern and professional. Fast to edit, reliable in any workflow, and perfect for clear on-screen identification.